With classes starting today at Indiana University of Pennsylvania and this week for many elementary and secondary schools, state police at Troop A, Indiana, are continuing an ongoing effort to assist school administrators with providing a safe learning environment.
Indiana state police spokesman Trooper Cliff Greenfield said Indiana Patrol Unit members will join troopers statewide in making it a priority to visit schools and say hello to returning students this week and in the weeks ahead.
Since Aug. 1, Greenfield said, members of Troop A, Indiana, have conducted at least 185 Domestic Security Checks of public and private schools throughout Indiana County.
The local state police spokesman said such checks are conducted each shift, to include overnight shifts and weekends.
He said troopers will also be devoting a portion of shifts to following school buses as they pick up and drop off students throughout Indiana County.
He said patrol unit members will specifically be monitoring morning and afternoon school bus routes for violations of Title 75, Section 3345, Meeting or Overtaking School Bus.
Upon conviction, penalties for a violation of that section include a $250 fine, a 60-day driver’s license suspension and five points on the motorist’s driving record.
Greenfield also wanted to remind students and their parents or guardians of the Safe2Say Something PA program administered by the Pennsylvania Office of Attorney General. As previously reported, a total of 23,745 tips were reported to the Safe2Say program during the 2019-20 school year.
Greenfield concluded by saying the safety of our students and schools is a community effort, “and we would like to wish Indiana County’s students, teachers, and school administrators and staff a safe, healthy, and successful school year.”