A citizen of the African nation of Cameroon who had been living and working out of the European nation of Romania pleaded guilty Wednesday to conspiracy to commit wire fraud for his role in a scheme to trick American consumers, including a Marion Center woman, into paying fees for pets that were never delivered and for using the COVID-19 crisis as an excuse to extract higher fees from victims.
Desmond Fodje Bobga, 28, admitted in a Pittsburgh federal courtroom that he took part in a scheme, between June 2018 to June 2020, to offer pets for sale on internet websites.
“Desmond Fodje Bobga exploited consumers who were seeking the companionship of a pet to alleviate the isolation and stress caused by the COVID pandemic,” said Acting U.S. Attorney Stephen R. Kaufman for the Western District of Pennsylvania.
“He acknowledged his deceitful and unlawful acts, and we will seek a sentence commensurate with the harm he caused by his criminal conduct.”
Senior U.S. District Judge Nora Barry Fischer scheduled sentencing for April 8, 2022, at 9:30 a.m. According to court records Bobga will remain in custody pending that sentencing, which could be for a maximum of 20 years in prison.
Federal prosecutors in Pittsburgh said Bobga and others communicated by text message and email with potential victims, including the Marion Center woman, also called Victim-3 in a district court affidavit, who was searching the internet in March 2019, looking for a Woo or Tea Cup Chihuahua puppy.
The affidavit said she agreed to purchase the puppy for $600, for which on March 29, 2019, she sent a MoneyGram from Indiana to an individual named John Jefferson with a destination of Maryland.
“After making this payment, Victim-3 was contacted by email,” the affidavit read.
Federal prosecutors said Bobga and his co-conspirators, acting as a transportation company, would claim that the pet transport was delayed and that the victim would need to pay additional money for delivery of the pet.
“This email claimed to be involved in the shipment of the Chihuahua and claimed that an additional $800 payment was necessary for the shipping of her puppy,” the federal affidavit continued.
The email supposedly came from United Petsafe Shippers and stated that a crate and vaccine would be needed for the puppy — and it came attached to a “Refundable Crate and Vaccine Guarantee Document” supposedly signed by “William K. Suter” as Clerk of the “Supreme Court of the United States of America.”
“Victim 3 was suspicious of this email and refused to send additional money,” the federal affidavit went on.
Authorities said the woman did not get her initial $600 back, nor was any dog delivered.
“Mr. Bobga preyed on American citizens looking for comfort from a pet during the COVID pandemic,” said Special Agent in Charge Mike Nordwall of FBI Pittsburgh.
“His admission of guilt today will give his victims some solace in knowing someone is being held accountable. This investigation should also be a reminder to everyone to be careful who they’re buying from on the internet.”
The prosecution was handled by Assistant U.S. Attorney Christopher M. Cook of the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Western District of Pennsylvania and Trial Attorney Wei Xiang of the Civil Division’s Consumer Protection Branch. Victims came from Western Pennsylvania as well as other parts of the United States, including Iowa and Texas.
Other victims were induced to pay $14,000, including $9,100 paid by a New Brighton, Beaver County, woman for a mini-dashshund she thought she was buying for her mother.
The FBI Pittsburgh Field Office investigated the case. The Justice Department’s Office of International Affairs provided substantial assistance.
Law enforcement authorities in Romania, including the Romanian National Police, Directorate for Combating Organized Crime and the Cluj Brigade for Combating Organized Crime, provided significant cooperation.
The case remains open if others believe they have been victims.
The U.S. Attorney’s office said anyone who believes they are a victim and would like to opt-in to receive notifications or ask questions about their rights, should contact the Victim Witness Coordinator at (412) 894-7400 or through the www.justice.gov/usao-wdpa/webform/contact-victim-witness-co ordinator website.