JOHNSTOWN — A former resident of Philadelphia who has been on the radar for Indiana County authorities since 2017 has pleaded guilty in federal court in Johnstown to charges of violating federal narcotics laws, United States Attorney Cindy K. Chung announced Wednesday.
It was one of two drug-related cases with Indiana County ties announced by Chung.
Jelahn Darnell Williams, a.k.a. “Boog”, 27, of Philadelphia, pleaded guilty Tuesday to two counts of an indictment before Senior U.S. District Judge Kim R. Gibson.
Williams was among 19 individuals — 12 from Indiana County, seven from the Philadelphia area — charged with violating federal narcotics laws, money laundering and unlawful possession of firearms in a June 3, 2020, federal indictment.
He also was named in an indictment handed down on May 5, 2020, which was quoted in a news release reporting the guilty plea.
Assistant United States Attorney Arnold P. Bernard Jr., who prosecuted the case on behalf of the government, said Williams conspired to distribute and to possess with intent to distribute 50 grams or more of methamphetamine, 500 grams or more of a mixture and substance containing a detectable amount of methamphetamine, 28 grams or more of cocaine base, in the form commonly known as crack, and 40 grams or more of fentanyl and heroin, as well as, conspired to commit money laundering.
When the indictment was announced, then-U.S. Attorney Scott W. Brady said, "We’ve successfully dismantled a large-scale drug trafficking network operating between Philadelphia and Indiana County.”
Indiana County District Attorney Robert F. Manzi Jr. agreed.
“The ongoing partnerships between local, state and federal law enforcement are incredibly important when investigating, prosecuting and punishing drug dealers,” Manzi said. “The bottom line is that Indiana County is safer now than it was just 12 hours ago because these drug dealers are locked up.”
Gibson scheduled sentencing for Dec. 14, 2022, at 1:30 p.m. Chung's office said the law provides for a minimum sentence of 10 years in prison, a fine of $1 million, or both, at Count One, and a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison, a fine of up to $500,000, or both, at Count Two. Under the federal sentencing guidelines, the actual sentence imposed would be based upon the seriousness of the offenses and the prior criminal history, if any, of the defendant.
The U.S. Attorney's office said the prosecution came out of an Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Force investigation, that locally included the Federal Bureau of Investigation, Laurel Highlands Resident Agency, as well as members drawn from the FBI Safe Streets Task Force, Homeland Security Investigations, Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms, Pennsylvania State Police, and the Indiana Borough Police Department.
IBPD officers were called on March 25, 2017, to Park Place where Williams was found inside a residence during a burglary and twice tried to escape officers.
He eventually pleaded guilty to felony counts of burglary and escape before then-Indiana County Common Pleas President Judge William J. Martin, who sentenced him on Feb. 20, 2018, to 14 months to six years in a state correctional institution.
He was in Cambria County Prison at the time of the indictments in 2020.
ooo
In the other case with local ties announced by the U.S. Attorney's office, a former resident of Johnstown pleaded guilty in a case that covers a period from 2019 to 2021.
Chung said Anthony Andrews, 41, of 727 Horner St., Johnstown, pleaded guilty to a lesser included offense at Count One of a Superseding Indictment before Senior U.S. District Judge Kim R. Gibson.
Assistant United States Attorney Maureen Sheehan-Balchon said Andrews, from on or about April 2019, to on or about July 2021, did conspire to distribute and possess with intent to distribute a quantity of a mixture and substance containing a detectable amount of fentanyl.
Gibson scheduled sentencing for Jan. 16, 2023. As in Williams' case, the law provides for a total maximum sentence of 20 years in prison, a fine of $1 million, or both.
Sheehan-Balchon is prosecuting this case on behalf of the government.
The FBI Laurel Highlands Resident Agency and Homeland Security Investigations conducted the investigation, with assistance from the Indiana Borough Police Department, Indiana County District Attorney's office, BATF, the Internal Revenue Service-Criminal Investigation, the United States Postal Inspection Service, Pennsylvania Office of the Attorney General and state police, Cambria County district attorney’s and sheriff’s offices, Cambria Township, Johnstown, Upper Yoder Township, Richland and Ferndale police departments and other local law enforcement agencies.