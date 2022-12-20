A Cambria County man pleaded guilty Monday to a first-degree felony count of homicide by vehicle while driving under the influence, in connection with a fatal crash on Oct. 12, 2020, in Green Township.
Indiana County Common Pleas Judge Michael T. Clark then sentenced Warren W. Miller, 43, of Hastings, to serve 7 to 19 years in a state correctional institution, followed by 12 months of re-entry supervision.
Clark also ordered Miller to pay court costs and fines, and to have a DNA sample taken for the state repository.
Indiana County District Attorney Robert F. Manzi Jr. said Miller was scheduled to face a jury on Monday on charges stemming from a head-on crash on state Route 286 in Green Township that claimed Christopher Ortman, 30, of Madera, Clearfield County.
Before Ortman went into cardiac arrest and later died at Indiana Regional Medical Center, state police said he talked to medical worker Brianna Riva as she cared for his injuries.
He told her that the other guy — later identified as Miller — hit him, Riva told state police.
After that impact, a Volkswagen Jetta driven by Leslie Angert, of Commodore, hit Ortman’s car.
Manzi said the county was prepared to offer a case that Miller operated his Chevy Malibu while under the influence of methamphetamine and marijuana.
The district attorney said he had several witnesses who would have testified about Miller’s erratic driving.
Authorities said the defendant left his lane of travel and entered into the oncoming lane, striking Ortman’s car head-on.
State police and emergency personnel were dispatched to the crash scene, where both drivers had to be extricated from their vehicles. Miller was taken to Conemaugh Hospital by LifeFlight to undergo surgery.
Angert was treated for a minor injury at IRMC, state police said.
There, Manzi said, a test of Miller’s blood determined that the defendant has taken methamphetamine and marijuana prior to the crash.
“This defendant made the choice to use drugs and then drive his car through our county,” Manzi said. “His choice cost the victim his life and the victim’s family everything they had to look forward to with victim in their lives.”
The district attorney said he hoped closing the case would help Ortman’s family continue to heal.
Gazette Staff Reporter Chauncey Ross contributed to this story.