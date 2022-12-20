200249331-001

A Cambria County man pleaded guilty Monday to a first-degree felony count of homicide by vehicle while driving under the influence, in connection with a fatal crash on Oct. 12, 2020, in Green Township.

Indiana County Common Pleas Judge Michael T. Clark then sentenced Warren W. Miller, 43, of Hastings, to serve 7 to 19 years in a state correctional institution, followed by 12 months of re-entry supervision.

