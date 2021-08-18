A preliminary hearing scheduled for Tuesday was continued for a woman charged with striking a 9-year-old girl with a vehicle after a wedding reception earlier this month.
No new date was announced for the hearing for Kristen Nicole Sulkosky, 24, of Homer City, who has retained Indiana attorney Taylor Malcolm Johnson. Johnson asked Homer City Magisterial District Judge Susanne V. Steffee for the continuance.
Sulkosky is free on $1,500 bond following the incident that put the Indiana-area girl in a Pittsburgh hospital.
State police at Troop A, Indiana, said Sulkosky was driving away from that reception on Aug. 7 in Young Township when her truck went through a yard along Weiss Road and struck the girl.
Troopers said the girl was flown by Stat MedEvac helicopter to UPMC Children’s Hospital in Pittsburgh.
Sulkosky was charged on Aug. 8 with felony counts of aggravated assault by vehicle and accidents involving death or personal injury, and a misdemeanor count of driving under the influence.