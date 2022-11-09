Criminal homicide charges were formally filed Tuesday against seven adults alleged to have kidnapped Hayden Garreffa, 19, and stabbed him multiple times on Oct. 20.
State police at Troop A, Indiana and Ebensburg, and Indiana County District Attorney Robert F. Manzi Jr. and Coroner Jerry Overman Jr. jointly announced the charges.
Criminal complaints previously filed against each of the seven adult defendants were amended before Homer City Magisterial District Judge Susanne V. Steffee to include one count of criminal homicide: Desean Garcia Alvarez, 21, of Hammond, Ind.; and Isaac Joel Buchkoski, 21, Mia Shai Catalfano, 18, Taylyn Nashell Edwards, 18, Thomas Alan Rivera, 20, Summer Isabella Settlemyer, 18, and Jesse Lee Wadsworth, 18, all of Johnstown.
In each case, bail was denied and the group was ordered to face Steffee for a preliminary hearing Thursday at 1:15 p.m.
“While these individuals are charged with additional crimes today, the investigation is still ongoing as to the particular conduct of each defendant,” Manzi said. “I appreciate the hard work of the members of the Pennsylvania State Police and know that they will continue to gather the evidence necessary to bring justice for young Hayden.”
An eighth defendant, a 14-year-old female, remains charged as a juvenile with kidnapping and is detained in a juvenile detention facility.
As was reported by state police