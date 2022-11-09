Murder charges filed in death of Buffington Township youth

Hayden Garreffa, 19, of Buffington Township.

 Courtesy Pennsylvania State Police

Criminal homicide charges were formally filed Tuesday against seven adults alleged to have kidnapped Hayden Garreffa, 19, and stabbed him multiple times on Oct. 20.

State police at Troop A, Indiana and Ebensburg, and Indiana County District Attorney Robert F. Manzi Jr. and Coroner Jerry Overman Jr. jointly announced the charges.