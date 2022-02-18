Multiple traffic violation counts filed against a Duquesne, Allegheny County, man have been withdrawn before Derry Township Magisterial District Judge Kelly Tua Hammers.
However, Nicholas Deshon Lomax, 29, remains in Westmoreland County Prison in lieu of $100,000 bond awaiting a March 2 hearing before North Huntingdon Township Magisterial District Judge Wayne Gongaware.
Charges that remain against Lomax there are felony counts of aggravated assault and fleeing or attempting to elude an officer, a misdemeanor count of recklessly endangering another person and a summary count of reckless driving.
Those charges remain from an incident reported on May 19 at 8:10 p.m., when an all-points bulletin was sent out from McKeesport for a vehicle that fled into the Monroeville area and was headed east on Route 22.
Troopers said the vehicle was observed by state police traveling at a high rate of speed at the Simpson Voting House, a historic landmark in Derry Township.
They said a pursuit followed into Indiana County with speeds in excess of 135 mph, but was terminated before entering Blairsville Borough for safety precautions.
A subsequent investigation identified Lomax as the alleged driver.
He was arrested in December and is being represented in Westmoreland County by Pittsburgh attorney Robert Shaffer Disney.