An Arctic cold front blasted into west-central Pennsylvania Friday, bringing snow as well as winds gusting at times over 50 mph, dropping the air temperature into single digits and bringing limited visibility at area weather observation stations.
A winter weather advisory that accompanied the cold front has been canceled, but a wind chill warning remains in effect until noon Saturday, a wind advisory remains in effect in many areas until 7 a.m. Saturday, with a high wind warning in effect for Indiana County and points along the Laurel Highlands until 7 a.m. Saturday, with gusts up to 55 mph possibly in Indiana County, 60 mph in eastern Westmoreland County, and even 65 mph in areas of western Maryland.
The station at Indiana County Jimmy Stewart Airport in White Township said visibility dropped between 5 and 6 a.m. from nine miles to 0.75 miles, winds were gusting as high as 40 m.p.h. throughout Friday morning, and temperatures dropped from 32 at 6 a.m. to 20 at 7 a.m., 9 at 8 a.m., and 1 above zero at 11 a.m., with wind chills hitting 23 below zero.
The station at Arnold Palmer Regional Airport near Latrobe said visibility dropped between 4:35 and 6:15 a.m. from 10 miles to one mile, winds were gusting as high as 52 mph (at 7:47 a.m.), and temperatures dropped from 41 at 6 a.m. to 14 at 7:47 a.m., and 5 above zero at 10:47 a.m., with wind chills hitting 14 below zero from 8:47 a.m. through noon.
It also has caused widespread power outages. As of late Friday morning, FirstEnergy reported 575 customers in the dark in Indiana County, 994 in Armstrong County, 1,746 in Cambria County, 1,047 in Clearfield County, 1,040 in Jefferson County and 4,079 in Westmoreland County.
FirstEnergy said as of the noon hour that “estimated restoration time will be provide when available” for many areas, including at that time 129 in Cherry Tree (out of 170 total customers), and 186 in Young Township, among others.
Marion Center Volunteer Fire Department posted that it had seen reports of power outages in the Deckers Point area outside Marion Center Borough.
“If this happens to be an extended issue for the residents in that area or anyone else nearby,” MCVFD posted late Friday morning, “the fire station has power/heat and is available if needed.”
Scattered outages affected FirstEnergy as well as REA Energy Cooperative, which said late Friday morning that 869 customers were in the dark across its multi-county service area, including 94 in the Northern Cambria area.
Around the same time, The New York Times sent out a “breaking news” email that “more than one million customers have lost power in the U.S. and Canada as snow and bitter cold upend holiday travel plans,” which included cancellation of more than 3,400 flights across the country, and reported whiteout warnings in many areas.
First responders have been out throughout the storm. Armstrong County Fire Wire, for instance, reported trees down early Friday along Long Run and Ankeny roads, and along Martin and Flat Rock roads, in Kiskiminetas Township.
As of noon, Indiana County Emergency Management Agency said utility lines were down in such areas as Rayne, Pine and Center townships and Homer City borough.
Iselin/West Lebanon Volunteer Fire Company was dispatched by ICEMA to state Route 156 in South Bend Township, Armstrong County, for traffic control.
And vehicle accidents were reported in multiple areas, including Canoe and West Wheatfield townships.
The situation prompted Indiana Fire Association Second Assistant Chief Lee Thompson to post around 10 a.m. on the Indiana, PA, and Surrounding Areas Facebook page that, “unless you (want to) cause an accident and possibly kill someone or yourself ... stay at home.”
Pennsylvania Department of Transportation District 10 spokeswoman Tina Gibbs in White Township said late Friday morning that PennDOT reduced the speed limit to 45 mph on state Route 28 from its origin in Pittsburgh to the Butler/West Kittanning U.S. Route 422 exit.
Gibbs also said there is a “Commercial Vehicle Right Lane Only” restriction on Route 28 as well as Interstate 79 between Erie and Pittsburgh.
Earlier, PennDOT had a “Tier 1 Restriction” on Interstate 80 from the Ohio state line to Williamsport, with I-80 westbound closed late Friday between Knox and Emlenton due to multiple crashes in the area.
At the noon hour, PennDOT said the closure on I-80 westbound was now a lane restriction
Still, Gibbs said, PennDOT urges motorists to avoid travel if possible but, if travel is necessary, to use caution, reduce speeds and be aware of changing weather conditions.
She also said drivers should prepare or restock their emergency kits with items such as non-perishable food, water, first-aid supplies, warm clothes, a blanket, cell phone charger and a small snow shovel, and tailor their kits to any specific needs that they or their families have such as baby supplies, extra medication and pet supplies.