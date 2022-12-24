An Arctic cold front blasted into west-central Pennsylvania Friday, bringing snow as well as winds gusting at times over 50 mph, dropping the air temperature into single digits and bringing limited visibility at area weather observation stations.

A winter weather advisory that accompanied the cold front has been canceled, but a wind chill warning remains in effect until noon Saturday, a wind advisory remains in effect in many areas until 7 a.m. Saturday, with a high wind warning in effect for Indiana County and points along the Laurel Highlands until 7 a.m. Saturday, with gusts up to 55 mph possibly in Indiana County, 60 mph in eastern Westmoreland County, and even 65 mph in areas of western Maryland.