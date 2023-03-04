Winds gusting at times over 40 mph were a factor — but not the only factor — as utility lines went down Friday across southern Indiana, eastern Westmoreland and central Cambria counties, leaving hundreds in the dark for several hours into the night.
One of the first reports of downed lines happened near Main Street in Burrell Township around 12:25 p.m.
On Facebook, Black Lick Volunteer Fire Company reported that a truck pulled lines down along Park Drive in the parking lot of the Black Lick fire hall.
The fire company said a new pole needed to be set, interrupting electric service and traffic for a short time along Park Drive from Willow Street to Grant Street, not far east of U.S. Route 119.
Winds already were gusting over 20 mph, according to the National Weather Service station at the Indiana County-Jimmy Stewart Airport in White Township.
By late afternoon, gusts topping 40 mph were recorded at the White Township airport.
The National Weather Service in Pittsburgh anticipated Friday that wind gusts could hit 60 mph to 70 mph, particularly along a west-facing slope in Indiana, Westmoreland, and Fayette counties.
FirstEnergy was estimating that most areas affected by downed lines would have service back by late Friday night.
As of early evening, the parent company of Penelec and West Penn Power was reporting scattered outages, with affected communities including several in Westmoreland County.
At various times during the afternoon and early evening, Pine Township, Cherryhill Township, Black Lick, Indiana (with its Rescue Squad), Coral-Graceton, Glen Campbell, Rossiter, Homer City, Brush Valley, Cherry Tree and Bolivar volunteer firefighters were dispatched to utility lines and other problems by Indiana County Emergency Management Agency.
Shortly after 7 p.m., an outage was reported at retailers along Ben Franklin Road South in White Township. Witnesses said a power line was down on the roadway and smoking.
Indiana Fire Association was dispatched.
Much of the affected area already is considered a “higher elevations” area for separate forecasts from the rest of those counties. On March 23, NWS will divide Indiana County into two public forecast zones, one a new “Higher Elevations of Indiana County” zone that will cover the southeastern quarter of the county and align with the “Westmoreland Ridges” zone in the eastern part of Westmoreland County.
The division begins at the Conemaugh River and heads north, running parallel to U.S. Route 119 until just before the U.S. Route 422 interchange in White Township.
After Route 119, the NWS Pittsburgh-planned division runs across the county and south of Route 422 to Clymer, where it will run parallel to Two Lick Creek and state Route 240, ending up just south of Cherry Tree Borough at the point where Cambria, Clearfield and Indiana counties meet.
Cook Township had 996 customers in the dark, Ligonier Township 749, Donegal Township 524, Derry Township 281, Ligonier Borough 98 and 56 in the city of Latrobe.
Across the Conemaugh and Kiskiminetas rivers in Indiana County, Center Township had 116 customers blacked out as of 6:30 p.m., East Wheatfield Township 79 and West Wheatfield Township 61.
In Cambria County, outages included 48 customers in Jackson Township, 36 in Cambria Township and handfuls without service in Ebensburg and Vintondale.
Other communities with outages Friday afternoon and evening included Brush Valley, Buffington and Burrell Township, and some scattered areas in Homer City and White Township.
REA Energy reported scattered outages Friday in East Wheatfield and Washington townships.