State police are seeking the public’s help in finding a driver who abandoned a stolen vehicle after a crash Saturday near the Indiana Borough/White Township line.
At approximately 4:09 a.m. that day, members of the Troop A, Indiana, Patrol Unit were dispatched to investigate after a silver 2013 Nissan Altima sedan was observed crashed into a fence and abandoned at the intersection of Water and First streets.
State police spokesman Trooper Cliff Greenfield said the vehicle was reported to have been stolen from along North Taylor Avenue in Indiana Borough.
He said troopers are being assisted by the Indiana Borough Police Department.
Residents and business owners who may have surveillance video in the area of North Taylor Avenue and/or the intersection of Water and First Streets are encouraged to contact Trooper Elliot Faith at (724) 357-1960.