State police at Troop A, Indiana, are seeking a motorist whose pickup truck was involved in a hit-and-run crash that injured another driver late Wednesday on U.S. Route 422 in White Township.
According to the report assembled by Trooper Daniel Bradley, a 1994 Chevrolet Cheyenne operated by Philip E. Crook, 22, of Commodore, was eastbound on Route 422 when it began experiencing complications about a quarter-mile west of the interchange with U.S. Route 119.
According to Bradley’s report, Crook pulled his vehicle onto the right southern shoulder and was opening the driver’s side door when an unknown black pickup truck, possibly a Dodge 2500 or 3500 series, swerved across the white fog line onto the shoulder, striking and destroying the door and dislocating Crook’s left arm.
State police said the black pickup truck briefly pulled off the roadway and its driver yelled at Crook before fleeing the scene.
Indiana state police spokesman Trooper Cliff Greenfield said there also was evidence of damage to the suspect truck’s passenger-side headlight.
State police said Citizens’ Ambulance transported Crook from the scene for treatment.
By late Friday, Greenfield could say both the suspect and his vehicle had been identified and the investigation was ongoing.
The state police spokesman said tips about the crash may be referred to Bradley at (724) 357-1960.