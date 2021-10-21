Indiana University of Pennsylvania’s Homecoming weekend kept employees busy across the board in Indiana Borough.
In a report to borough council Tuesday night, Police Chief Justin Schawl said his officers answered 132 calls over the weekend between 3 p.m. Sept. 30 and 7 a.m. Oct. 3 and made 25 arrests.
It was a jump from a year ago, when a largely virtual homecoming weekend still prompted 83 calls for Indiana Borough Police Department and nine arrests, but down from 2019 when there were 218 calls and 56 arrests, and 2018 when there were 169 calls and 68 arrests.
Schawl told council his department was helped by IUP’s police force, the Indiana County Sheriff’s Office and police departments from Clymer and Punxsutawney.
State police from Troop A, Indiana, which primarily patrols White Township, also was involved in homecoming weekend patrols, and agencies involved in the Indiana Area Collaborative Team also included Citizens’ Ambulance, Indiana Regional Medical Center, Indiana County Emergency Management Agency and Indiana Fire Association.
Other borough departments also were involved, Schawl said. For instance, Indiana’s Code Enforcement worked 38½ man hours, issued five citations about garbage and made 12 warnings.
Referring to an after-action review by I-ACT, Council President Dr. Peter Broad said, “we just reviewed the incident reports from the weekend and ... everybody agreed it was much better than it might have been,” compared to other years.
What may have been the most dramatic police call of that weekend happened after the homecoming events ended.
IBPD is continuing its search for three men believed to be involved in a carjacking of two IUP students along the 200 block of West Avenue.
There was cooperation from multiple corners over the homecoming weekend, including the congregation of Summit Church, which provided an alternative at the borough building when participating law enforcement agents aren’t able to break away for a lunch at a convenience store or other venue.
“It gets so crazy sometimes that they decided to pitch in and provide warm meals,” said Council Public Safety Committee Chairman Donald Lancaster.
“For the past several years, Summit Church has provided warm meals for officers working during special event weekends,” Schawl said, “and friendly conversations here at the borough building.”
The borough remains a busy place following homecoming. Broad said the S&T Bank Oktoberfest held downtown the following weekend brought in $11,000 before expenses.
And Indiana is looking ahead to Halloween, to be observed on Oct. 31 from 6 to 8 p.m.
Schawl and Mayor Joseph Trimarchi said youngsters should wear reflective clothing, and walk, don’t run, and urged motorists to be vigilant.