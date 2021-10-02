The first night of Indiana University of Pennsylvania’s Homecoming weekend was relatively quiet, according to the Indiana Area Collaborative Team.
Between 3 p.m. Thursday to 7 a.m. Friday, university editor/writer Matt Burglund wrote in a report, there were no major incidents.
“IUP police made one arrest for disorderly conduct,” Burglund said. “Indiana Borough Police made one arrest for DUI/Underage Drinking and will issue two summons for possession of a small amount of marijuana.”
Burglund said all those arrests involved IUP students.
“Pennsylvania State Police made no arrests and reported a normal night,” Burglund went on. “White Township, Citizens’ Ambulance, Indiana Regional Medical Center, Indiana County Emergency Management Agency and Indiana Fire Association reported no calls for service.”
Burglund also reported “one minor noise dispute” in university housing, but otherwise it was quiet.