A Homer City man has been placed in Indiana County Jail in lieu of $100,000 bond, pending a 10:30 a.m. hearing Nov. 9 before Homer City Magisterial District Judge Susanne V. Steffee on drug and firearm violations out of Center Township.
Brian Scott Davenport, 31, also is being held in lieu of an additional $5,000 bond, pending a 9:15 a.m. hearing Nov. 10 before Blairsville Magisterial District Judge Robert Steele Bell Sr. on charges he tried to elude Blairsville police in that borough.
State police said Davenport was with a woman in a vehicle parked in a lot along Route 286 West on Tuesday at 7:45 a.m.
Troopers discovered Davenport was wanted on the charge of fleeing or attempting to elude police, as well as three summary offenses for an incident on Nov. 14 in Blairsville.
State police spokesman Trooper Cliff Greenfield said those who found Davenport also found a small baggie containing suspected crystal methamphetamine and approximately $2,409 in U.S. currency during a search of Davenport.
Greenfield said the woman was identified and released pending further investigation.
Davenport’s car was searched and suspected opioids and meth were found, along with pills, a bulk amount of U.S. currency, four cellphones and a brown and silver SCCY 9-millimeter pistol with six rounds in its magazine.
Troopers said various drug paraphernalia also was found.