An Indiana County Common Pleas Court jury has found a Homer City man guilty of aggravated assault, attempting to injure a state trooper and resisting arrest, while acquitting him of an additional count of aggravated assault, stemming from an August 2021 incident in Burrell Township.
The verdict came Tuesday afternoon, on the second day of trial for Charles Brantley Ross, 31, who had been in Indiana County Jail in lieu of $25,000 bond since Aug. 8, 2021, the day after his arrest outside the Blairsville Eagles Club, when he was arraigned before Homer City Magisterial District Judge Susanne V. Steffee.
As prosecuted by Assistant Indiana County District Attorney Stephen Paskowski, the case began on Aug. 7, 2021, when state police from Troop A, Indiana, responded to a call for an intoxicated and erratic individual. Troopers said they investigated the matter and found the defendant was under the influence of methamphetamine.
“Law enforcement stands up for each and everyone of us every day,” Indiana County District Attorney Robert F. Manzi Jr. said. “They take the emergency calls and run towards danger to protect us.”
As recounted in testimony this week, Ross attempted to run across the highway when the state police saved him from himself. However, as troopers attempted to place Ross under arrest for public intoxication, Ross resisted arrest and attempted to kick the state troopers almost a dozen times.
At one point, as recounted in testimony, the defendant did kick one trooper in the face.
At trial, the district attorney’s office said, Ross testified that he had voluntarily used meth and admitted to resisting arrest, but also testified that he only could remember 95 percent of the events that night.
On cross examination, the defendant stated he should not be held accountable for his actions while under the influence of meth.
“Assaulting law enforcement officers will not be tolerated nor will anyone’s actions be excused because they chose to use drugs,” Manzi said.
Ross was sent back to the jail after the verdict, to await sentencing on Jan. 20, 2023, before Indiana County Common Pleas President Judge Thomas M. Bianco.