court gavel

An Indiana County Common Pleas Court jury has found a Homer City man guilty of aggravated assault, attempting to injure a state trooper and resisting arrest, while acquitting him of an additional count of aggravated assault, stemming from an August 2021 incident in Burrell Township.

The verdict came Tuesday afternoon, on the second day of trial for Charles Brantley Ross, 31, who had been in Indiana County Jail in lieu of $25,000 bond since Aug. 8, 2021, the day after his arrest outside the Blairsville Eagles Club, when he was arraigned before Homer City Magisterial District Judge Susanne V. Steffee.