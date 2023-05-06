A state trooper from Homer City has pleaded guilty to a series of traffic violations stemming from a fatal crash on Aug. 17, 2022, in Salem Township, Westmoreland County.
At 6:36 a.m. that day, according to state police at Troop A, Kiski Valley, John F. Farally, 56, of Pitcairn, Allegheny County, was stopped in the right curb lane on state Route 66 at a steady red signal, when it was rear-ended by a BMW 328I driven by Tyler J. Strini.
Farally was transported to Forbes Hospital in Monroeville where he was pronounced dead at 10:44 a.m. Aug. 18.
Strini, 27, pleaded guilty Friday before Export Magisterial District Judge Charles R. Conway to summary counts of driving at an unsafe speed, driving 38 mph beyond the maximum speed limit, reckless driving, and careless driving resulting in an unintentional death.
He was assessed fines and costs totaling $1,249.50, $632.50 just for the charge of careless driving resulting in an unintentional death.
“Our office recommends charges based upon the law and evidence,” Westmoreland County District Attorney Nicole W. Ziccarelli said in a statement issued Friday. “After a careful and thorough review of the evidence and accident reconstruction report, a determination was made that the evidence surrounding this accident would not support a charge of homicide by vehicle in this particular case. Upon the facts set forth, consultation with the victim’s family, our office believes the charges filed by state police are appropriate and reflect the need for accountability.”
State police said both units were disabled as a result of the crash.
A week after the crash, Strini returned to duty with state police at Troop B, Uniontown.
“He was on previously scheduled approved leave and will return to work on full duty (today),” said a spokesperson for the state police Department Headquarters in Harrisburg on Aug. 23, 2022.
