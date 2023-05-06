Court gavel 2

A state trooper from Homer City has pleaded guilty to a series of traffic violations stemming from a fatal crash on Aug. 17, 2022, in Salem Township, Westmoreland County.

At 6:36 a.m. that day, according to state police at Troop A, Kiski Valley, John F. Farally, 56, of Pitcairn, Allegheny County, was stopped in the right curb lane on state Route 66 at a steady red signal, when it was rear-ended by a BMW 328I driven by Tyler J. Strini.