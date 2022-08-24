SALEM TOWNSHIP — Amid a continuing investigation into a fatal traffic accident near Delmont, Westmoreland County, earlier this month, a state trooper from Indiana County is returning to duty with state police at Troop B, Uniontown, Fayette County.
“He was on previously scheduled approved leave and will return to work on full duty (today),” a spokesperson for the state police Department Headquarters in Harrisburg regarding the status of Trooper Tyler J. Strini, 27, of Homer City.
Strini was involved in a two-car crash that fatally injured John F. Farally, 56, of Pitcairn, Allegheny County, at 6:36 a.m. on Aug. 17 in Salem Township, Westmoreland County.
Coincidentally, Farally was to be laid to rest this afternoon, after a funeral service at Jaycox-Jaworski Funeral Home & Crematory in McKeesport.
A staffer in the office of Westmoreland County District Attorney Nicole W. Ziccarelli said Tuesday that the matter remains under investigation by the state police.
“When a member is involved in an incident, media inquiries go directly to department headquarters,” said Trooper Stephen Limani, spokesman for state police at Troop A, Greensburg, who also handles news releases for the Kiski Valley barracks.
Limani relayed answers given to another reporter, also from DHQ.
One question was, “Was Strini on duty at the time of the wreck?”
DHQ replied, “No, his assigned shift had ended and he was traveling home.”
Also, “Was Strini subjected to blood tests to determine if he was under the influence?”
DHQ replied, “No, there was no evidence to suggest he was under the influence.”
According to a Kiski Valley state police news release, a Mazda 3 driven by Farally was stopped in the right curb on Route 66, near the U.S. Route 22 ramp, during a steady red signal.
Troopers said Farally’s car was rear-ended by a BMW 328I driven by Strini. They said both units were disabled as a result of the crash.
Farally was transported to Forbes Hospital in Monroeville where he was pronounced dead at 10:44 a.m. on Aug. 18.
On Facebook earlier this week, Farally’s daughter, Susan, said Strini was going 85 miles per hour and “didn’t care that my father was sitting at a red light and plowed into the back of my father, killing him.”
Commenting on the lack of charges, Susan Farally posted, “I don’t care if I have to fight until the day I die, justice will be served for my father.”
Farally’s brother, Scott, is police chief in Pitcairn, while Farally was a volunteer with Citizen’s Hose Co. No. 1 of Glassport, also Allegheny County.
“We are saddened by the news of his passing and our thoughts, prayers and condolences are with his entire family, his friends, and our community,” the Glassport fire company posted on Facebook.