Two men suspected in the October slaying of an Indiana University of Pennsylvania student at an off-campus apartment complex have been ordered to stand trial on homicide and related charges.
Isaiah Moore, 20, of Philadelphia, and Delmar Chatman, 21, of Johnstown, were bound for prosecution in Indiana County Common Pleas Court following a preliminary hearing Jan. 15. District Judge Christopher Welch presided over the hearing in the count courthouse in Indiana.
The men and two others are accused in the shooting death of Jaedyn Wright, of Pittsburgh, following a drug deal in the parking lot of Carriage House, 1300 Oakland Ave., at 4 a.m. Oct. 17.
Isabella Marie Edmonds, 18, of White Township, was granted a delay of her hearing on Jan. 15, and Terrion Gates, 18, of Johnstown, the suspected triggerman in the killing, remains at large.
At least one of the suspects phoned 911 to get an ambulance for Wright after the shooting, according to investigators. Wright, 20, died at Indiana Regional Medical Center about half an hour after he was wounded.
In the charging documents, Indiana Detective John Scherf said Chatman and Edmonds bought $10 of marijuana from Wright, and that Moore and Gates approached Wright a moment later and demanded his money and drugs.
Gates shot Wright in the middle his chest while Wright sat in the driver’s seat of his car while Chatman and Edmonds stood watching from a nearby doorway of the apartment building, police said.
Borough police soon identified Edmonds in security video images and arrested her within hours as she walked on Oakland Avenue. Edmonds, who was 17 at the time, is being prosecuted as an adult.
A day following the killing, Chatman surrendered after police circulated his photo online and Moore was arrested in Philadelphia. Police said Chatman and Edmonds gave full accounts of the deadly confrontation.
Gates has eluded arrest.
Police charged all the suspects with homicide and robbery. Gates and Moore also have been charged with theft.
Edmonds, Chatman and Moore also face conspiracy charges; they remain in Indiana County Jail without bond.