Fire destroys garage; house, barn spared

Firefighters from across three counties were called out Tuesday for a garage fire in East Mahoning Township, the aftermath of which is shown here, as well as a smoking, malfunctioning refrigerator at an address in Plumcreek Township.

 Courtesy Marion Center Volunteer Fire Department

EAST MAHONING TOWNSHIP — Marion Center Volunteer Fire Department assistant chief Gavin Misko said a garage that caught fire Tuesday afternoon along Black Road in East Mahoning Township was a total loss.

“However, firefighters stopped the fire from spreading to a house and barn, which housed animals (none were hurt),” Misko said in a Facebook message. “No injuries reported either.”