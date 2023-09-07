EAST MAHONING TOWNSHIP — Marion Center Volunteer Fire Department assistant chief Gavin Misko said a garage that caught fire Tuesday afternoon along Black Road in East Mahoning Township was a total loss.
“However, firefighters stopped the fire from spreading to a house and barn, which housed animals (none were hurt),” Misko said in a Facebook message. “No injuries reported either.”
Misko said firefighters were on the scene for three hours, after being dispatched at 1:48 p.m. Tuesday by Indiana County Emergency Management Agency.
Marion Center, Plumville District, Clymer, Rossiter and Perry Township volunteer firefighters were dispatched, as well as a rapid intervention team and Citizens’ Ambulance.
Later, Commodore Volunteer Fire Department was called to standby in Clymer, while Creekside Volunteer Fire Company was called to standby in Plumville.
