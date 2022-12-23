A contractor using torches on the roof of a School Street house may have triggered a Wednesday night fire that caused extensive damage, according to Indiana Fire Association Second Assistant Chief Lee Thompson.
‘The structure is still standing, and it’s stable, but all the contents were destroyed,” Thompson said after the three-hour battle that brought out Indiana, Creekside, Homer City and Coral-Graceton volunteer firefighters. “There was smoke and heat damage.”
Fire raced through the house at 219 School St. as volunteers answered the emergency call at 9:18 p.m. Firefighters battled to extinguish the flames and hosed down the house next door to prevent the fire from spreading.
The residents, Dan Rodack and his wife, were away when the fire started. Relatives said they would be staying with family members.
An Indiana Borough police officer was helped from the burning house with an apparent leg injury. No other injuries were reported.
Black Lick and Plumville District firefighters also were called to standby in, respectively, the Homer City and Creekside stations. Citizens’ Ambulance also was called, as was a county Team 900 squad and Indiana Borough Police Department.
Creekside Volunteer Fire Company said Thursday that the School Street fire was the third working blaze for its members in eight days and the company’s 18th working fire of 2022.
“We would like to thank the Plumville volunteers for covering while we were out as well as finishing up bingo and helping us get our equipment back in service,” Creekside VFC posted on Facebook Thursday.
