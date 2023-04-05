Derry Township fire

Area firefighters worked to extinguish a fire Saturday afternoon at a Cameron Street residence in Derry Township.

 Courtesy Youngstown Whitney Volunteer Fire Department

DERRY TOWNSHIP — It was no laughing matter on April Fools’ Day as a fire broke out Saturday afternoon at a Derry Township residence.

According to Bradenville Volunteer Fire Department Chief Mark Piantine, firefighters responded to a house fire at approximately 12:45 p.m. April 1, located at 1064 Cameron St. in Derry Township.

