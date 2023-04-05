DERRY TOWNSHIP — It was no laughing matter on April Fools’ Day as a fire broke out Saturday afternoon at a Derry Township residence.
According to Bradenville Volunteer Fire Department Chief Mark Piantine, firefighters responded to a house fire at approximately 12:45 p.m. April 1, located at 1064 Cameron St. in Derry Township.
“The back porch, sitting room and garage roof from the attached garage were on fire,” Piantine said. “We had a quick knockdown.”
He said the fire appears to have started due to an electrical issue.
“Neighbors alerted the resident to the fire,” Piantine said, noting the man was able to safely escape the residence. “His wife wasn’t home at the time, and they’re now staying with their daughter.”
Bradenville VFD was assisted at the scene by firefighters from Derry, Latrobe, Youngstown and Lloydsville. Tanker units from Darlington and Dry Ridge were also at the scene.
“We were just wrapping up around 2:30 p.m. when the storm came through,” Piantine said.
Firefighters responded to eight emergency calls due to downed trees in the area.
“There were trees down as usual,” he said, “scattered throughout the township.”
