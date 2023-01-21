Two people were chased from a home along Metz Road in White Township when it was struck by lightning during storms Thursday night that swept through western Pennsylvania.
No injuries were reported in the home or the fire that kept companies busy for more than an hour, but Indiana Fire Association said one volunteer firefighter was treated for an unrelated asthma attack.
The Indiana-White Township volunteer fire department said damage was limited to the porch roof with minimal interior damage reported.
IFA was assisted by multiple departments from neighboring areas as well as the county’s Team 900 hazmat unit and Citizens’ Ambulance.
The Red Cross also was called to assist the two people living in the Metz Road home.
Indiana County Emergency Management Agency dispatched Indiana, Clymer and Homer City volunteer firefighters at 9:14 p.m., then Creekside and Cherryhill Township units at 9:32 p.m.
Plumville District and Commodore departments were called to standby, respectively, in Creekside and Cherryhill Township.
Thursday night’s storms turned what had been a calm night into a windy one at the nearby Indiana County Jimmy Stewart Airport, where the National Weather Service station measured gusts of 26 mph at the time alarms went out along nearby Metz Road.
Stronger winds were felt to the west overnight, including gusts of 54 mph at Allegheny County Airport near Pittsburgh and 55 mph in Wheeling.
Gusts remained in the 20-30 mph range late Thursday and much of Friday at the Jimmy Stewart Airport.
The storms brought down a number of utility lines, along Route 954 North in West Mahoning Township, Hill Road in Blacklick Township and Route 259 in West Wheatfield Township.
Plumville District, Blairsville, Black Lick, Aultman and Bolivar volunteer firefighters were dispatched by ICEMA for those calls.