WORTHINGTON — Human remains were found Monday morning in West Franklin Township, Armstrong County, according to a press release issued by the office of Armstrong County Coroner Brian K. Myers.
Hunters found a motorcycle over a hillside along Nichola Road in the township. The license was registered to a missing person out of Allegheny County, according the release.
Allegheny County Police posted late Monday afternoon that the license plate was registered to 59-year-old Darlene Harbison, who has been missing from Frazier Township, Allegheny County, since September.
Pennsylvania State Police were called and, on arrival, human remains were found, the release states.
Allegheny County detectives, along with Armstrong County Coroner Brian K. Myers, were requested to the scene.
The remains were taken to Allegheny County Medical Examiner’s Office, where positive identification and an autopsy will take place.
The Armstrong County Coroner’s Office is working with Allegheny County Detectives and Allegheny County Medical Examiner’s Office in this investigation, according to the release.
No other information will be given at this time.