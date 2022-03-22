At a recent Indiana Borough Council meeting, borough Police Chief Justin Schawl described IUPatty’s weekend as “the unofficial, unsanctioned, social-media-driven celebratory events of IUPatty weekend, which has nothing to do with Indiana University of Pennsylvania.”
It is expected to happen this coming weekend, March 24-27, but IUP Executive Director of Media Relations Michelle Fryling said Monday that “we ... are not seeing much chatter on social media” about what may happen.
Still, IUP President Dr. Michael A. Driscoll said at a Monday meeting of the Indiana Area Collaborative Team or I-ACT, at the Kovalchick Convention and Athletic Complex, “we’re prepared as a team and as a community for what may happen.”
Indiana Mayor William B. Simmons suggested that “maybe it will rain and it will be real cold.” AccuWeather is forecasting a mild Thursday, followed by rain and/or snow and temperatures in the 40s during the day and down into the 20s and 30s at night.
No matter, Indiana Borough Council President Dr. Peter Broad said, “we’re hoping this is going to be a pleasant weekend.”
Not taking any chances are law enforcement, including Indiana Borough Police Department, Indiana University of Pennsylvania’s police department and the Indiana County Sheriff’s Office.
Sheriff Robert E. Fyock said his deputies will be there to assist all the other agencies. State police will be there in force, too.
At Troop A, Indiana, state police spokesman Trooper Cliff Greenfield said officers at the barracks in White Township, “with assistance from surrounding stations in Troop A, our Mounted Patrol Unit, the Bureau of Liquor Control Enforcement, and additional department resources,” will be working diligently to provide the best possible police service to the community.
“Our specific efforts during this timeframe will include increased traffic enforcement activities and supplemental roving patrols,” Greenfield said. “Throughout the weekend troopers will be actively patrolling neighborhoods and highways in an effort to promptly investigate all observed and reported criminal activity and traffic violations that would negatively affect the quality of life in our community.”
Drugs are seen as such a negative impact. Kami Anderson, executive director of the Armstrong-Indiana-Clarion Drug and Alcohol Commission, said there is Naxolone available if needed on the bottom floor of the Atrium.
Also, she said, there is concern because drug dealers may hand out fentanyl-laden pills that are pressed into the appearance of prescription drugs.
Greenfield said other concerns include driving under the influence, public drunkenness, disorderly conduct, scattering rubbish and obstructing highways and other public passages.
He said troopers on horseback patrolling the Indiana community are covered by a state law that states, “It shall be unlawful for a person to intentionally or knowingly taunt, torment, tease, beat, kick or strike a police animal. A person who violates the provisions of this subsection commits a felony of the third degree.”
Also, it’s “lights on” this weekend. Landlords Association co-chairs Dick Clawson and Tom Moreau said that’s been requested by Chief Schawl.
“It’s just to keep the areas lit up, trying to deter parties on gathering areas,” Moreau said.
Concerns about too many people gathering for any event can bring on code enforcement as well, authorities said.
“We hope we have a whole lot of nothing to do,” Indiana County District Attorney Robert F. Manzi Jr. “But we will be ready if it does.”
A magisterial district judge will be on call. And a physician will be on hand at the Indiana Borough Police station, to act as a triage of sorts, sending those who should go to Indiana Regional Medical Center, and sending those not needing medical treatment to the Indiana County Jail.