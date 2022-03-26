According to an update issued Friday by the Indiana Area Collaborative Team, the first 24 hours of what reputedly will be IUPatty’s weekend was relatively quiet.
As has been the case all along, I-ACT officials were hearing no noticeable chatter on social media about parties or gatherings, through the period ending at 7 a.m. Friday.
As I-ACT officials reported, most social activity in the first 24 hours of the weekend was focused on the Indiana University of Pennsylvania men’s basketball team in its Elite Eight contest with Augusta University.
IUP campus police reported no arrests or referrals to the campus Office of Student Support and Community Standards. The I-ACT report said officers did not see notable increase in foot or vehicular traffic on campus.
In fact, there were 10 calls for routine service in the 24 hours ending Friday at 7 a.m., as well as six patrols on IUP grounds and in residence halls, two fire alarms for apparent drills in residence halls, an ambulance call, 10 traffic stops, three citations and seven warnings issued.
In university on-campus housing there were 21 registered guests, one noise complaint, and increased student traffic on campus to official university events.
Indiana Borough Police Department had 45 calls for service, five of them IUP related. Borough police filed charges in six incidents, one criminal, five traffic, with two of the six incidents being IUP-related.
Pennsylvania State Police at Troop A, Indiana, reported approximately 90 traffic stops (sobriety checkpoints are in place for the weekend), seven cases of driving under the influence, for which five were drug related, two alcohol related, two drug possession arrests, one warrant arrest and two disturbances or loud parties.
I-ACT said the parties were dispersed without incident.
Citizens’ Ambulance and Indiana Fire Association had no calls related to the university, Indiana Regional Medical Center had no calls related to IUP, and the county’s Emergency Management Agency also had no increased activity due to IUP.
White Township officials also had no incidents to report.