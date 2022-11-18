Indiana Borough Police addressed in an email Friday concerns about a social media post that has reached some Indiana students and residents with a warning about a communicated threat directed toward “Light Up Night.”
"This content has been investigated and our confidence is that the origin of that posting was not Indiana, PA and was not referencing Indiana Borough’s Wonderful Life Parade and/or Tree Lighting," IBPD Chief Justin Schawl said in the email. "We will always provide our community with the information it needs should an emergency arise. There is no emergency related information to relay."