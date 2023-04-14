JOHNSTOWN – A former resident of Philadelphia has been sentenced in United States District Court to a total of 180 months in prison followed by five years of supervised release on his convictions of conspiring to distribute methamphetamine, cocaine base, fentanyl and heroin, as well as conspiring to commit money laundering, Acting Western Pennsylvania U.S. Attorney Troy Rivetti announced Thursday.
Senior U.S. District Judge Kim R. Gibson imposed the sentence on James Edwards, 53, who, according to information presented to the court, conspired between July 2018 and May 2020 to distribute and possess with intent to distribute 50 grams or more of methamphetamine, 500 grams or more of a mixture containing methamphetamine, 28 grams or more of a mixture containing cocaine base, 40 grams or more of a mixture containing fentanyl, and a quantity of heroin, and commit money laundering, in western Pennsylvania, while also distributing 50 grams or more of meth in eastern Pennsylvania.