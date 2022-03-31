Indiana Borough Police Department said Wednesday that its non-emergency telephone number has been used fraudulently in “spam/scam” phone calls seeking money in lieu of arrest.
On Wednesday, Chief Justin Schawl said in a news release, a resident reported receiving numerous consecutive phone calls in which caller ID captured the phone number (724) 349-2121.
“Upon answering one of the calls a male with accent demanded money in lieu of an arrest warrant being issued,” Schawl said. “The call was immediately identified as suspicious and no money or information was provided.”
The Indiana police chief said it is possible for any phone number to fraudulently appear on caller ID.
However, he said, “at no time will a member of the Indiana Borough Police Department make phone contact with resident to solicit money in lieu of arrest.”
He also said that, at all times, a member of the IBPD will be available to speak face to face with Indiana Borough residents.
Schawl also issued a list of suggestions about how to handle suspicious phone calls:
• If you are not sure of a phone number or the validity of the company calling, a quick internet search may help solidify your opinion and guide your next steps.
• Phone numbers can be digitally altered. Schawl said caller ID is not a sure way to verify validity.
• Never give your personal information or banking information to anyone you do not trust.
• It should be considered suspicious for any law enforcement officer or agency to solicit money via phone.
• Do not send money or provide bank account information to a stranger.
Schawl said it would be uncommon for an organization to communicate that services are being discontinued or disconnected in lieu of immediate payment with an automated phone message.
He said residents can protect themselves from scams and are encouraged to take added precautions when dealing with unusual phone solicitations.
He also said that residents should not hesitate to contact the IBPD with questions or concerns.