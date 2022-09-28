The Indiana Borough Police Department is requesting the community’s assistance in identifying three people pursuant to a terroristic threats investigation that has been ongoing since about 1 a.m. Sunday.
Chief Justin Schawl said it was reported to police that a person displayed a handgun while engaged in a verbal argument outside a residence along the 200 block of South Seventh Street as the result of being told to leave the property.
Schawl said no one was injured and the display of the handgun did not attract the attention of others in the immediate area, nearby, or inside the residence.
People able to identify any the individuals involved are asked to contact an on-duty Indiana Borough Police officer at (724) 349-1428 or at the police department in the George E. Hood Municipal Building, 80 N. Eighth St., Indiana.
Schawl said the investigation is active and that additional information will be released as it becomes available.