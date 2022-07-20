Indiana Borough Police 002.jpg

Indiana Borough Police logos. Stock photos for the Gazette news web.

 Tom Peel / Indiana Gazette

The Indiana Borough Police Department said Tuesday that it has been notified that a male is making phone calls representing himself as “Lieutenant Eric Slovinsky” of the Indiana Police Department.

Police Chief Justin Schawl said the male caller has cited publicly available officer information for the IBPD to make it seem as if Lt. Slovinsky — a real Indiana Borough police officer and the department’s operations lieutenant — is contacting individuals, requesting them to report to the police department, or they will have to pay fines.