The Indiana Borough Police Department said Tuesday that it has been notified that a male is making phone calls representing himself as “Lieutenant Eric Slovinsky” of the Indiana Police Department.
Police Chief Justin Schawl said the male caller has cited publicly available officer information for the IBPD to make it seem as if Lt. Slovinsky — a real Indiana Borough police officer and the department’s operations lieutenant — is contacting individuals, requesting them to report to the police department, or they will have to pay fines.
However, Schawl went on, the individual is using the phone number (724) 801-9840, which has a fake voicemail set up as Lt. Slovinsky as well.
“Do not provide any information to this individual or at this phone number,” Schawl insisted. “Information immediately available indicates that this male is making identification for an unlawful purpose.”
The Indiana police chief said a criminal investigation is underway in conjunction with the Pennsylvania State Police.
“Residents are reminded that Indiana Borough patrol officers are dressed in full police uniform and operate clearly marked police vehicles,” Schawl said. “Residents may contact Indiana County Emergency Management 24/7 at (724) 349-1428 to verify the on-duty status of any Indiana Borough police officer.”
The chief reiterated that IBPD will never order someone to bring money to the police department.
He said contact from “Lieutenant Eric Slovinsky of the Indiana Police Department” should be immediately reported.