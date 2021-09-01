In anticipation of significant rainfall and widespread flooding expected from the remnants of what once was Hurricane Ida, but more recently was downgraded to tropical depression status, Gov. Tom Wolf signed a proclamation of disaster emergency.
“This proclamation will allow for our emergency preparedness teams to provide any support needed throughout the storm and its aftermath,” Wolf said Tuesday night. “I urge Pennsylvanians to monitor local weather and traffic conditions before making any plans and prepare for potential flooding.”
The remnants of Hurricane Ida began showing up in southwestern Pennsylvania on Tuesday afternoon.
Rainfall began shortly before 2 p.m. in southern Indiana County and swept across the county by 4 p.m.
The National Weather Service in Pittsburgh forecast rain that could be heavy at times through much of today.
NWS also forecast winds gusting over 20 mph for much of today, along with 2 to 3 inches of rain, in Indiana County.
“Many areas along the path of Ida from the central Appalachians as well as parts of the mid-Atlantic and southern New England are likely to have rounds of rain over a 12- to 18-hour period, but intense rainfall can last six to eight hours,” AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Dan Pydynowski said.
Some of those areas still are reeling from recent short-duration high-intensity rainstorms. Wolf last week wrote to the Federal Emergency Management Agency, asking it to lower the federal damage assessment thresholds required for these events to qualify for federal aid.
“Evaluating impacts solely on a micro level at the municipal or county level alone, rather than toward a whole state assessment, would provide a more realistic assessment of the impacts to that community,” Wolf said last week.
Meanwhile, flood watches are ongoing, including the Conemaugh River at Seward, which was reported at just over 3 feet as of 7 p.m. Tuesday.
NWS forecasters said the river may reach its highest level there since 1996, a crest of 15.6 feet by 8 a.m. Thursday.
That’s nearly 4 feet above flood stage, exceeding the level reached during Hurricane Ivan on Sept. 18, 2004.
At flood stage, 12 feet, the weather service said Route 56 will be flooded below Power Plant Road by the Conemaugh.
In Pittsburgh, American Red Cross spokeswoman Lisa Landis said her agency’s Greater Pennsylvania Region is working in coordination with local emergency management agencies and officials throughout the state to monitor conditions and respond to any flooding or storm related disasters that may occur.
First responders already have seen effects of the weather.
Indiana County Emergency Management Agency dispatched Creekside Volunteer Fire Company to deal with a tree down along Blue Spruce Road in Rayne Township at 12:39 p.m. and utility lines down along Chambersville Road in Washington Township at 3:30 p.m.
It dispatched Armagh & East Wheatfield Township volunteers to Power Plant Road in East Wheatfield at 6:55 p.m. for utility lines down.
“Severe weather can bring down trees, branches and wires, disrupting utility service,” said Public Utility Commission Chairman Gladys Brown Dutrieuille. “Time spent on planning and preparing before a storm can go a long way toward keeping you and your family safe when severe weather hits.”
At the Red Cross, Landis said households should stay informed about their community’s risk and response plans.
They should ensure that each family member knows how to get back in touch if you are separated during an emergency.
And they should keep insurance policies, documents, and other valuables in a safe-deposit box.
Landis said one may need quick, easy access to these documents, in a safe place less likely to be damaged during a flood.
She also said households should take pictures on a phone and keep copies of important documents and files on a flash drive that they can carry on house or car keys.
On Monday, as part of its long-standing tradition of assisting other electric companies during large-scale power outages, FirstEnergy Corp.’s utilities sent approximately 500 line workers, forestry crews, support personnel and internal contractors to Louisiana to help Entergy with power restoration efforts following Hurricane Ida.
“Many of our linemen have been to Louisiana in the past to help following other hurricanes, and they are committed to assisting what is likely to be a massive power restoration effort in challenging working conditions,” said John Skory, vice president of utility operations for FirstEnergy.
“While it’s not expected that Hurricane Ida will have a significant impact on our FirstEnergy service territories, we have carefully assessed conditions and are confident we have the personnel in place to maintain reliable operations for our customers at home.”
All 10 of FirstEnergy’s utilities are part of the mutual assistance effort, including Penelec and West Penn Power.
State police Troop A spokesmen Trooper Cliff Greenfield in Indiana and Stephen Limani in Greensburg are urging the motoring public — if they have to do any driving — to use their headlights when using their windshield wipers, and to avoid driving on flooded roadways.
They said motorists should not rely on the automatic headlight feature of a vehicle, but to be sure to manually turn on the headlights.
They said drivers should slow down and watch for roadway debris such as fallen trees and tree limbs, downed power and utility lines, and washed out pavement, gravel or fallen rocks.
And they said drivers should beware of standing water and ponding on roadways; to consider an alternate route based on areas known to flood; to check the vehicle’s battery, tire tread depth, lights and fluid levels; and to keep the gas tank at least half-full.
Greenfield and Limani also suggested carrying an emergency travel safety kit, including a flashlight, cellphone charger, jumper cables, gloves, boots, blanket, bottled water and first aid supplies.
They also said travelers should buckle up and drive responsibly, and can access 511pa.com for up-to-date travel information.