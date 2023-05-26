The black-and-white picture on the Indiana Fire Association Facebook page, of a Citizens’ Ambulance Service vehicle outside the main IFA station in downtown Indiana, probably was only a posting that wasn’t in color.
However, it also helped call attention to IFA’s observance of Emergency Medical Services Week, which runs through Saturday.
“We don’t run an EMS response, but we are very fortunate to have 13 Emergency Medical Technicians, 3 Advance Life Support paramedics, and a Registered Nurse who also is certified as an EMT on our active roster,” IFA posted along with the picture.
During this EMS week, IFA posted that it wanted “to thank all that provide prehospital emergency care to our community,” adding, “whether it be paid or volunteer these people are giving others a chance.”
The sentiment is similar to that issued by the Indiana County Board of Commissioners when it issued its proclamation of EMS Week earlier this month.
“The members of emergency medical services teams, whether career or volunteer, engage in thousands of hours of specialized training and continuing education to enhance their life-saving skills,” Board Chairman R. Michael Keith read at the May 10 meeting, from a proclamation also approved and signed by fellow Commissioners Robin A. Gorman and Sherene Hess.
“There is mandatory continuing education to maintain a certification,” IFA posted on its Facebook page. “Many of our members do not benefit financially from being certified, but maintain these skills so they can be prepared to help when called upon.”
IFA also expressed its thanks “to our mutual aid EMS provider Citizens’ Ambulance Service,” which covers IFA’s entire response area as well as regions in Indiana and neighboring counties. “Sometimes it feels like a thankless job, but know you are appreciated.”
