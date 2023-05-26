EMS Week in Black and White

A picture posted on the Indiana Fire Association Facebook page marks Emergency Medical Services Week.

 Courtesy Indiana Fire Association

The black-and-white picture on the Indiana Fire Association Facebook page, of a Citizens’ Ambulance Service vehicle outside the main IFA station in downtown Indiana, probably was only a posting that wasn’t in color.

However, it also helped call attention to IFA’s observance of Emergency Medical Services Week, which runs through Saturday.