Those who scan their FM dials may — again — be hearing an unusual signal here in west-central Pennsylvania.
It is a station that seems best described as a “pirate” station — that is, operating without a Federal Communications Commission license — on 99.9 mhz on the FM dial.
It was heard Monday in downtown Indiana and by a monitor near Johnstown who catalogs radio receptions.
Its first manifestation may have been in late May, when 99.9 showed up with all music, much of it instrumental, a lot of it unusual in nature, coming in clear between Spring Church, Armstrong County, and downtown Indiana.
It had gone silent at least in June and into July.
The frequency is next to Renda Broadcasting’s WSHH-99.7 out of Pittsburgh, and sits between WSHH and a low-power FM translator on 100.1 mhz that simulcasts Audacy’s KDKA-1020 out of Pittsburgh.
It also is close to 100.3 mhz, another low-power FM translator that repeats Renda’s WDAD-1450 in Indiana.
The FCC often has cracked down on unlicensed stations on both FM (87.7 to 108 mhz) and AM (535 to 1705 kilohertz), and in December 2020 announced the “Preventing Illegal Radio Abuse Through Enforcement Act.”
It grants the commission additional enforcement authority, including higher forfeiture penalties, against pirate radio broadcasters and any person who permits the operation of a pirate station.