Indiana, PA (15701)

Today

Rain likely. High 39F. Winds SE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a half an inch. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Steady light rain in the evening. Showers continuing late. Low 34F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%.