The Pennsylvania Commission on Crime and Delinquency has approved a grant that will further police communications in Indiana County, according to area lawmakers.
Indiana Borough will get $581,566 to upgrade portable radios and purchase mobile radios for all municipal departments throughout Indiana County.
During an Indiana Borough Council meeting in October, Police Chief Justin Schawl proposed a measure in which the borough was the lead agency in a bid to get $450,000 or more in state funding for a county-wide effort for radio technology and mobile upgrades.
Schawl told councilors it was a partnership that grew out of a meeting involving the Indiana County Chiefs of Police Association, as well as the county’s Emergency Management Agency and District Attorney’s office, regarding $135 million being made available by the Pennsylvania Commission on Crime and Delinquency.
On Wednesday, state Sen. Joe Pittman and Rep. Jim Struzzi, both R-Indiana, said PCCD distributed that $135 million in grants to 197 law enforcement agencies.
In a joint announcement with state Rep. Donna Oberlander, R-Clarion, the lawmakers said Kittanning Borough in Armstrong County is getting $196,000 to be used for Records Management System hardware/software, a data analyst and laptop/desktop computers.
In Indiana County, Schawl said his borough alone could have applied for $87,000 or more.
The three lawmakers said community safety grants were awarded as part of PCCD’s “Local Law Enforcement Support Grant Program,” which was created by lawmakers in the 2022-23 state budget that was approved in July. The funding can be used for a variety of different projects or purchases to enhance public safety, such as communications system upgrades, body-worn or in-car cameras, recruitment and retention, training, surveillance cameras, automated license plate readers and more.
Pittman underscored the need for these investments, given that Pennsylvania has the highest violent crime rate of any state in the Northeast, according to FBI data. Between 2019 and 2020, no other state reported a greater year-over-year increase in violence.
“Across our state, we have seen a spike in crime that is greatly concerning and that must be addressed,” Pittman said. “Public safety is a core responsibility of government, and these grants will play a substantial role in helping to further protect our communities. It is crucial that we continue to work with local law enforcement to provide them with the tools and resources that they need to ensure that Pennsylvanians feel safe in the towns, cities and communities they call home.”
Oberlander said “an important part of strong law enforcement is the ability to effectively share information.” She said the Kittanning grant will allow that borough’s police to purchase the equipment necessary to do so.
“Providing safe communities is a fundamental role of government as this is a critical element in maintaining and improving our local infrastructure and economy,” Struzzi said. “It’s difficult to grow as a society if our citizens don’t feel secure and protected. These grants help members of local law enforcement do their job and address the threat posed by those whose intent is to do us harm. I am happy to support these efforts to strengthen law enforcement.”