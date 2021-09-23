Indiana Borough Police Department reported 652 calls for service in August, down from 715 in August 2020.
It brings the total for the first eight months of 2021 to 4,800, down from 5,935 for the first eight months in 2020.
There also were 109 school patrols in August 2021, bringing the total for the year to date to 144, as well as 40 patrols of houses of worship, bringing that total for the year to date to 144.
Indiana Police Chief Justin Schawl also reported 96 university-related activities in August, up from 86 a year ago.
The number of university-related activities in the first eight months of 2021 was 541, up from 469 a year ago.
There also were two assists to state police and six assists to other law enforcement agencies.
In the report Schawl provided at this week’s Indiana Borough Council meeting, there were 16 crash investigations, bringing the year-to-date total to 121; 50 emergency medical responses, bringing the total for eight months to 258; and 53 parking tickets issued, bringing the eight-month total to 430.
Schawl also reported 62 traffic enforcement efforts, 16 summary citations and 19 criminal complaints. That brings the total for the year-to-date, respectively, to 444 traffic efforts, 92 citations and 118 complaints.
Schawl also reported five anti-noise efforts and one open container violation.
At Tuesday’s council meeting, council’s Public Safety Committee Chairman Donald Lancaster reported that a conditional offer of employment was made to Andrew Gerard Koszarek, a former Philadelphia police officer, effective Monday, Sept. 27.
Meanwhile, the Civil Service Commission has exhausted its list of eligible applicants, meaning testing will be slated later this fall for an open vacancy on the force.
Lancaster also reported a notice of a job well done to Officers Michael Clawson and Hunter Scherf, for a successful intervention with a suicide attempt.
He reported an ongoing diversity and inclusion training partnership with Dr. Abigail Adams.
And he also reported that an Indiana University of Pennsylvania student soon may be named to fill a work-study position.
Also reported, thanks to what Lancaster and Schawl termed “a very generous donation” from the family of the late Officer Phil Jablonsky, there will be an award for physical fitness and safety on the police force.
Schawl also said that the Indiana Healthcare Foundation’s Love of Life Campaign will conduct a Brunch & Bocci for Breast Cancer on Oct. 23 from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on North Foundry Avenue between Nixon and Philadelphia streets.