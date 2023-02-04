DERRY TOWNSHIP — Firefighters from Indiana County were among those called to a smoky garage fire along Green Park Lane off U.S. Route 22, near State Park Road in Derry Township, Westmoreland County.

What was described by Westmoreland Public Safety officials as a working garage fire prompted Indiana County Emergency Management Agency to dispatch Blairsville, Black Lick and Tunnelton-Conemaugh Township volunteer firefighters at 12:21 p.m.

