After the first suspects were sent to the plate, er, magisterial district judge’s offices for arraignment, “Operation Strikeout” is making a series of pitches on the Indiana Crimewatch website for the public’s help in finding six still at large.
Pictures shown on the indiana.crimewatchpa.com website identify six men still at large on felony charges of possession with intent to deliver controlled substances, according to Indiana County District Attorney Robert F. Manzi Jr. and the Indiana County Drug Task Force.
Nicholas Murphy, 31, of Indiana, and Raymond Farone, 41, of Pittsburgh, each are sought for alleged efforts to distribute heroin and fentanyl.
Randy Bertuzzi, 43, of Clymer, is sought for alleged efforts to distribute methamphetamine.
And James Valenti Jr., 45, and David Williams, 60, of Indiana, and Lawrence Westbrook, 44, of Josephine, are sought for alleged efforts to distribute cocaine.
The task force is involved in a joint investigation also involving Indiana Borough Police Department; Clymer Police Department; Pennsylvania State Police at the Troop A Indiana Barracks; Indiana County Sheriff’s Office; the Indiana County Probation Department; and Pennsylvania Attorney General’s Office.
Warrants for Murphy, Farone, Westbrook and Valenti would have each facing Indiana Magisterial District Judge Guy B. Haberl, while arraignments are pending the arrests of Bertuzzi and Williams before Clymer Magisterial District Judge Christopher S. Welch.
Previously, nine suspects were taken into custody, eight before Haberl, one before Welch, while a 10th suspect already was in a state correctional institution serving a sentence out of Westmoreland County.
Links on the indiana.crimewatchpa.com website provide ways to submit tips regarding the whereabouts of the six still at large.