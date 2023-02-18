Wanted

Pictured in the top row, from left, are Randy Bertuzzi, Raymond Farone and Nicholas Murphy. Bottom row, from left, are David Williams, James Valenti and Lawrence Westbrook.

After the first suspects were sent to the plate, er, magisterial district judge’s offices for arraignment, “Operation Strikeout” is making a series of pitches on the Indiana Crimewatch website for the public’s help in finding six still at large.

Pictures shown on the indiana.crimewatchpa.com website identify six men still at large on felony charges of possession with intent to deliver controlled substances, according to Indiana County District Attorney Robert F. Manzi Jr. and the Indiana County Drug Task Force.