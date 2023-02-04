Indiana County officials say someone is calling citizens purporting to be a deputy from the Indiana County Sheriff’s Office.
According to the county’s crimewatchpa.com page, the caller demands immediate payment to settle a warrant.
But, county officials stress, “this is a scam.”
According to the page maintained by District Attorney Robert F. Manzi Jr.’s office, if the sheriff or a police officer has a warrant for a person wanted for a serious crime, the warrant can only be vacated by the person being arrested and brought before a court.
Manzi’s office stressed that deputies and police officers do not accept monetary payments to settle warrants, and courts do not accept gift cards as payment.
The county crimewatchpa.com page urged anyone receiving a call like this to contact Detective Michael Schmidt in the Indiana County Detective Bureau, (724) 471-7777, or email dadetectives@indianacountypa.gov.
