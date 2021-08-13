The Indiana County Sheriff’s Office reported 38 inmate transports covering 109 deputy hours during July.
It said court security took up 263.5 deputy hours, while court facility security took up 1,554 hours.
The sheriff’s office said there were 66 civil processes, three real estate sales and one eviction.
There were 21 protection from abuse orders served, 306 firearm permits issued and 77 bench warrants served.
The sheriff’s office also reported one traffic citation, three assists to other agencies and the handling of six complaints.
Also reported were 6,251 being screened at the entrance to the courthouse, 394 at the entrance to the Domestic Relations section and 913 at the entrance to Children & Youth Services.