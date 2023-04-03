A report released by the Indiana County Sheriff’s Office says 58 inmate transports covering 128 deputy deputy hours occurred in March.
It states court security utilized 330 deputy hours, while court facility security took 1,710 hours.
A report released by the Indiana County Sheriff’s Office says 58 inmate transports covering 128 deputy deputy hours occurred in March.
It states court security utilized 330 deputy hours, while court facility security took 1,710 hours.
The sheriff’s office says 127 civil processes were filed, including six real estate sales and three evictions.
Additionally, there was 29 protection-from-abuse orders served, 304 firearm permits issued and 40 bench warrants served.
The sheriff’s office reports issuing one traffic citation, giving four traffic warnings, assisting other agencies 11 times, receiving 21 complaints, and issuing one criminal complaint.
Also reported were 8,639 screenings at the courthouse entrance, 526 at the Domestic Relations entrance and 824 at the Children & Youth entrance.
