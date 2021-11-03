The Indiana County Sheriff’s Office reported 12 inmate transports covering 46 deputy hours during October.
It said court security took up 256.5 deputy hours, while court facility security took up 1,480 hours.
The sheriff’s office said there were 75 civil processes and five real estate sales.
There were 19 protection from abuse orders served, 267 firearm permits issued and 56 bench warrants served.
The sheriff’s office also reported issuing one firearm dealer license, assisting other agencies on six occasions and handling 12 complaints.
Also reported were 6,939 being screened at the entrance to the courthouse, 490 at the entrance to the Domestic Relations section and 666 at the entrance to Children & Youth Services.