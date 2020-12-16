An Indiana man is in the Indiana County jail in lieu of $25,000 bond pending a preliminary hearing on charges of possessing 238 stamp bags of suspected heroin and suspected crystal methamphetamine.
State police at Indiana spokesman Trooper Cliff Greenfield said Corey M. Pandullo, 30, was arrested after a welfare check Monday morning at a Center Township gas station.
Greenfield said troopers were dispatched at approximately 7:51 a.m. to Kwik Fill, 4621 Route 119 South, to check on the welfare of a male who was reported to have locked himself in the restroom and was not responding.
“The first responding trooper initially received no response after repeatedly knocking on the restroom door and announcing his presence,” Greenfield said. “After the trooper twice kicked his boot against the restroom door, the male then acknowledged responding troopers, opened the restroom door and was identified as Pandullo.”
The state police spokesman said troopers conducted a search of the restroom after observing that Pandullo appeared to be under the influence of narcotics.
During the search of the restroom, Greenfield said troopers checked a garbage can found next to Pandullo and found a plastic baggie wrapped in toilet paper along with a $5 bill and a $1 bill.
“Upon further inspection, troopers found the Ziploc baggie to contain approximately 2ﾽ bricks of suspected heroin, several loose, full stamp bags and a clear plastic baggie containing suspected crystal methamphetamine,” Greenfield said.
Pandullo was then taken into custody. Greenfield said troopers also seized a cellphone, which Pandullo reportedly was charging at the gas station via an exterior electrical outlet.
Greenfield said charges include felony possession with intent to deliver, criminal use of a communication facility and possession of a controlled substance. Pandullo was also charged with misdemeanor possession with intent to use drug paraphernalia.
He was arraigned before Indiana Magisterial District Judge Guy Haberl and faces a hearing Dec. 23.