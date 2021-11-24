An alleged incident of inappropriate touching of a 9-year-old girl two years ago has surfaced against an Indiana man who now is in Indiana County Jail in lieu of $50,000 bond awaiting a hearing next month.
Indiana Borough Police Department said Tuesday that, during an interview Monday, Christopher Earl Dunn Jr., 37, admitted that he touched the girl while he was intoxicated.
In a report prepared by Detective Leroy D. Anderson Jr., IBPD said Dunn was charged with indecent assault, endangering the welfare of children and corruption of minors, all third-degree felonies.
Dunn was arraigned before Indiana Magisterial District Judge Guy B. Haberl, who placed him in the county jail pending a preliminary hearing on Dec. 8 at 1:30 p.m.
IBPD said the state police Troop A, Indiana, Crime Unit, Indiana County Children & Youth Service and the Indiana County Care Center assisted borough officers in the investigation.