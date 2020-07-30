CENTER TOWNSHIP — An Indiana man is accused of threatening a woman, her family and responding troopers with an open knife at a home along Old U.S. Route 119 on Sunday afternoon, according to police.
Troopers were called to the home at 12:33 p.m. They said Joshua Thomas, 19, had threatened a 19-year-old Homer City area woman with bodily harm and had injured her in a physical altercation.
Troopers said Thomas was arraigned before Homer City Magisterial District Judge Susanne V. Steffee and placed in Indiana County Jail in lieu of $25,000 bond, pending a preliminary hearing Aug. 11 at 10:30 a.m. on felony aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and several misdemeanor charges.
The other charges included terroristic threats, simple assault, recklessly endangering another person and disorderly conduct.