An Indiana man awaiting sentencing on federal drug charges — and a trial on local drug charges — has been charged with a drug delivery that resulted in the death of a Coral man on Feb. 4, 2022.

State police at Troop A, Indiana, said James Emanuel Emerson, 52, was charged on April 13 with the death of Chad Richard Stineman, nine days prior to what would have been the victim’s 24th birthday.