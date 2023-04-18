An Indiana man awaiting sentencing on federal drug charges — and a trial on local drug charges — has been charged with a drug delivery that resulted in the death of a Coral man on Feb. 4, 2022.
State police at Troop A, Indiana, said James Emanuel Emerson, 52, was charged on April 13 with the death of Chad Richard Stineman, nine days prior to what would have been the victim’s 24th birthday.
According to a news release issued by state police Monday afternoon, Emerson was charged with felony counts of Drug Delivery Resulting in Death; Manufacture, Delivery or Possession with Intent to Manufacture or Deliver; and Criminal Use of a Communication Facility.
State police said members of the Troop A, Indiana, Patrol Unit were dispatched to assist emergency medical personnel with a possible drug overdose at a home along Locust Street in Center Township. Troopers said Stineman was found deceased inside that home.
After an autopsy conducted at ForensicDX in Windber, the cause of death was determined to be multiple drug toxicity, with fentanyl, methamphetamine and xylazine found in Stineman’s system.
State police said stamp bags seized from the scene were later analyzed at the state police Greensburg Regional Laboratory and found to contain fentanyl and xylazine.
Indiana state police spokesman Trooper Cliff Greenfield said additional investigative efforts included execution of various search warrants, interviews, and a review of cell phone records and transactions.
In the course of that investigation, Greenfield said, Emerson was identified as a suspect and is alleged to have intentionally delivered, sold and distributed the drugs that caused Stineman’s death.
Charges were filed with Homer City Magisterial District Judge Susanne V. Steffee, who scheduled a preliminary hearing for May 16 at 11 a.m.
On March 23, Acting U.S. Attorney Troy Rivetti said Emerson, who also was listed as having addresses in New Florence and Pittsburgh, pleaded guilty to two counts of possession of a substance containing methamphetamine before Senior United States District Judge Arthur J. Schwab.
Schwab scheduled sentencing on the federal charges for June 7.
Emerson already was awaiting a trial in December on charges filed in November 2022 by state police in a series of drug-related cases in Indiana County dating back to March 2022.
He was placed in Indiana County Jail in lieu of $150,000 and had a pre-trial conference on the local charges on March 17 of this year before Indiana County Common Pleas President Judge Thomas M. Bianco, who scheduled jury selection for a trial on Dec. 18, 2023.