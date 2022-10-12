An Indiana man has been charged by Indiana Borough Police Department with several sex crimes in a case involving underage victims that dates to 1995.
Patrick Joseph Williams, who turns 65 on Oct. 20, was arraigned last week before Indiana Magisterial District Judge Guy B. Haberl on two first-degree felony counts, rape by forcible compulsion and involuntary deviate sexual intercourse of a victim less than 16 years of age, and a first-degree misdemeanor count of indecent assault on a person less than 13 years of age.
Since May 6, borough police said in a weekend news release, IBPD detectives, working with the Indiana County District Attorney’s office, have been investigating allegations of sexual assault that occurred years prior as asserted by two adult victims who informed police they were assaulted within Indiana Borough when they were under the age of 13.
According to the docket as filed on the state courts website, Williams allegedly committed rape and indecent assault on or about June 1, 1995, while the IDSI count dates to Feb. 18, 1998.
Detective Sgt. Jeffrey A. Atherton filed the charges with Haberl, who set bond at $50,000, unsecured, pending a preliminary hearing on Oct. 27 at 1 p.m.
According to the docket, Williams has retained Indiana attorney Taylor Malcolm Johnson. Johnson could not be reached for comment for this story.