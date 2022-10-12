Court gavel

An Indiana man has been charged by Indiana Borough Police Department with several sex crimes in a case involving underage victims that dates to 1995.

Patrick Joseph Williams, who turns 65 on Oct. 20, was arraigned last week before Indiana Magisterial District Judge Guy B. Haberl on two first-degree felony counts, rape by forcible compulsion and involuntary deviate sexual intercourse of a victim less than 16 years of age, and a first-degree misdemeanor count of indecent assault on a person less than 13 years of age.

