An Indiana County Common Pleas Court jury has found an Indiana man guilty of possession of a firearm without a license in a case stemming from a domestic disturbance in December 2020.
Indiana County District Attorney Robert F. Manzi Jr. said the jury deliberated for several hours before finding Michael C. Markel, 29, guilty of charges stemming from an incident at a residence in Burrell Township.
On Dec. 19, 2020, state police from Troop A, Indiana, were dispatched after Indiana County authorities received a 911 call from Markel’s girlfriend, who said there was an argument between the two during which Markel fired one of two guns in his possession outside of the residence.
First Assistant District Attorney Dennis Clark said Markel fled after the woman called 911 in an attempt to avoid the police.
Before Indiana County Common Pleas President Judge Thomas M. Bianco, county prosecutors said troopers were able to secure the crime scene and locate Markel, who was trying to hide himself and his firearms from the police.
At trial, Clark said, questions of whether the victim and defendant were still estranged arose as the victim changed her testimony in an attempt to help the defendant’s case.
“We all appreciate the work our law enforcement does to protect us but I believe it is tough to truly grasp the dangers they face,” Manzi said. “In this case, state troopers responded at 11 p.m. to a hostile situation with firearms.
The defendant tried hiding himself and two guns from the police after already showing his willingness to use them.”
He was arraigned the following morning before Blairsville Magisterial District Judge Robert Steele Bell Sr. and was free on $20,000 bond.
“We cannot thank the members of our law enforcement community enough for their work in keeping us safe,” Manzi said.
Markel was represented at trial by Indiana County Public Defender Jeffrey William Miller.
The district attorney said Markel will be sentenced before Bianco on Aug. 19.