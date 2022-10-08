An Indiana man already facing drug-related charges in the United States District Court in Pittsburgh now also is facing extradition to Nevada for similar reasons.
Indiana County District Attorney Robert F. Manzi Jr. announced Friday that a joint operation with the Indiana County Drug Task Force, Indiana Borough Police Department and the United States Marshals Service resulted in the arrest of an alleged drug dealer, Terry Alan Tabor.
Tabor, 62, was taken into custody by the U.S. Marshals on a federal arrest warrant from the state of Nevada. Manzi said the defendant was located in White Township and arrested without incident on Tuesday.
According to court records, Clymer Magisterial District Judge Christopher S. Welch denied bail and placed Tabor in Indiana County Jail pending an extradition hearing.
No date was reported for that hearing.
Manzi said Tabor also is facing federal indictment in the Western District Court of Pennsylvania.
“He was indicted under seal in our district on March 22,” said Margaret Philbin, spokeswoman for the U.S. Attorney for the Western District, for “possession with intent to distribute 500 grams or more” apiece of mixtures containing detectable amounts of methamphetamine and cocaine.
Philbin said it appeared Tabor was released in Pittsburgh on a $20,000 unsecured bond.
“They are still in the pretrial motions phase,” Philbin said.
During the execution of the warrant by federal and local officers, Manzi said, members of the Indiana County Drug Task Force found methamphetamine, Xanax and ecstasy pills, paraphernalia known to be used in the sale of narcotics and approximately $15,000 in cash.
“Once again, the team effort of our local, state and federal law enforcement agencies has resulted in a significant drug operation being dismantled” the district attorney said. “These men and women spend a great deal of time investigating leads, gather intelligence on targets and ending their operation.”