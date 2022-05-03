An Indiana man has been sentenced to four months to two years less one day in Indiana County Jail for a third-degree felony count of endangering the welfare of children.
Quamir C. Mathis, 29, was sentenced Monday by Indiana County Common Pleas President Judge Thomas M. Bianco and assessed costs and a fine for his actions some two years ago.
Mathis and Amber Elaine Bailey, 30, both of Indiana, were arrested in December 2020 after an investigation that had begun more than nine months before, on charges of child endangerment and simple assault.
Indiana Borough Police Department said officers went to an apartment along the 500 block of Philadelphia Street on Feb. 27, 2020, and found two children, both younger than 4 years of age, had been beaten with a belt.
Police said the two children also were left alone inside the apartment on multiple occasions.
Bailey was charged with one felony count of child endangerment, while Mathis was charged with two counts of child endangerment as well as two misdemeanor counts of simple assault.
Bailey’s case is still before Common Pleas Court, where her next criminal call appearance is scheduled Friday before Bianco.