The Cambria County Coroner’s office said an Indiana man died of blunt-force trauma when his truck collided with a flat-bed tow truck along Old Route 119 North in White Township Wednesday morning.
Chief Deputy Coroner Joseph Hribar said Ronald W. Shearer, 82, was pronounced dead at Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center in Johnstown about two hours after the accident.
“He was driving southbound on Old Route 119 North in a Toyota Tacoma truck,” Hribar said. “His truck struck a flatbed tow truck backing out of a driveway.”
An autopsy was performed on Thursday.
“He died of multiple blunt force injury from the motor vehicle accident,” the deputy coroner said. “The cause of death was accidental.”
State police at Troop A, Indiana, said the flatbed truck was being driven by a 60-year-old Indiana-area man who was not identified in a news release troopers issued Friday.
Troopers said the flatbed truck was slowly backing into the highway and the driver failed to ensure the roadway was clear as Shearer’s truck approached.
State police said the force of the impact pushed the flatbed truck several feet before it came to a final rest.
The coroner’s office said Shearer was not wearing a seatbelt. Hribar said state police and the coroner’s office are investigating and reconstructed the accident.
No charges were listed against either driver in the state police release.
Indiana Fire Association assisted at the crash scene while it and Homer City Fire Department each worked on landing zones for the medical helicopter flight to Johnstown.